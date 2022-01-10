Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso conclude their visitation program in Kollegal

TPiE

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso along with Parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Settlement Officer, and leaders of NGOs in Kollegal Settlement.


Kollegal: As a part of the ongoing Tibetan Parliamentary visitation program to visit Tibetan communities in South India, Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully concluded their visit to Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement in Kollegal, Karnataka from 6th to 9th January 2022 yesterday.

On reaching Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement on January 6, Thursday, the Parliamentarians were accorded a warm welcome by the residents of the Settlement led by the Settlement Officer.

They visited 22 villages, 9 monasteries, the Settlement Office, Local Tibetan Assembly, Cooperative society office, office of the regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Health Care center, Men-Tsee-Khang, School and Old Age Home in Dhondenling Settlement. During their visit to the settlement, they held a general public meeting and listened to the grievances of the settlement dwellers, especially of the less privileged ones. 

The Parliamentarians will leave for Ooty on 10th January and continue their visitation program.

Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel speaking to the public of Kollegal Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement.

Parliamentarian Pema Tso speaking to the public of Kollegal Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at the Kunkhyap Dophenling Hospital in Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at the Men-Tse-Khang in Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement office in Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso inspecting a farm in Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso interacting with an old woman at the Old Age Home, Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement Kollegal.

Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso at Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement Kollegal.

LATEST STORIES

Menu