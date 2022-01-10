Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso conclude their visitation program in Kollegal



Kollegal: As a part of the ongoing Tibetan Parliamentary visitation program to visit Tibetan communities in South India, Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Pema Tso of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully concluded their visit to Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement in Kollegal, Karnataka from 6th to 9th January 2022 yesterday.

On reaching Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement on January 6, Thursday, the Parliamentarians were accorded a warm welcome by the residents of the Settlement led by the Settlement Officer.

They visited 22 villages, 9 monasteries, the Settlement Office, Local Tibetan Assembly, Cooperative society office, office of the regional Tibetan Freedom Movement, Health Care center, Men-Tsee-Khang, School and Old Age Home in Dhondenling Settlement. During their visit to the settlement, they held a general public meeting and listened to the grievances of the settlement dwellers, especially of the less privileged ones.

The Parliamentarians will leave for Ooty on 10th January and continue their visitation program.