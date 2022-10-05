Parliamentarians Ven. Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee successfully conclude their official visit to South India

Dharamshala: As per the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibetan settlements and Tibetan communities’ visitation/assessment program, the Tibetan Parliamentarians Ven. Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee successfully concluded their official visitation program in South India by visiting Bangalore, Mysore, Bylakuppe Lugsum Samdupling, and Mangalore respectively from the 25th of September 2022 to the 4th of October 2022.

On 3rd October, they met and interacted with Tibetan college students in Mangalore and had courtesy meetings with the Vice Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College, Smt. Janet Prima and Principal of Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences, Dr. (Prof) Mrs. Fatima D’silva on the following day. And finally, by meeting with the Tibetan students of Manipal College, Udupi, the parliamentarians concluded their official visit to South India.

The visitation program successfully concluded with a comprehensive inquiry about the conditions of the general public, monasteries, colleges, and schools chronicled by the parliamentarian which will be forwarded to the related departments of the Central Tibetan Administration through the Standing Committee of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for effective grievances redress.