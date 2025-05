As per Article 40 of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile, the 10th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is scheduled to be held for eight working days from 10th to 18th September 2025 in the Parliament Hall at Gangchen Kyishong, Dharamshala.

Members are requested to register their arrival at the Parliamentary Secretariat on 9th September 2025.

Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat on 5th May, 2025.