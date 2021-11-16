Session Announcement

In accordance to the Article 40 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, the second session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be held from 14th March 2022 (Monday) to 18th March 2022 (Friday) for 5 days and the third session will be held from 21st March 2022 (Monday) to 31st March 2022 (Thursday) for 10 days in the Parliamentary Hall, Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.

Members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are requested to register their attendance at the Parliamentary Secretariat on 13th March 2022.

Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat on 15th November 2022