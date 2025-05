Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are scheduled to visit Tokyo in Japan from 29th May to 6th June, 2025.

The Speakers will depart from Dharamshala to Delhi on 27th May, and to Tokyo on 28th May. They will have engagement in Tokyo from 29th May to 5th June. They will leave from Tokyo to Delhi on 6th June, and to Dharamshala on 7th June.