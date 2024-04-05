Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Attends Condolence Meeting of Lama Lobzang

New Delhi: The condolence meeting organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to honor Venerable Lama Lobzang, the founding Secretary General of IBC, was held at the Samvet Auditorium in the IGNCA Building on Janpath, New Delhi on the 9th of April, 2024.

During the event, there was a condolence letter from His Holiness the Dalai Lama, speeches from IBC members, and others who knew Venerable Lama Lobzang. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Kalon Gyari Dolma from the Department of Security (CTA), along with dignitaries from Ladakh, and more than a hundred members of the general public attended the condolence meeting in New Delhi.