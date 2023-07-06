Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Speaks at Thangka Exhibition on Milarepa’s Life Journey.

Dharamshala: In an advance celebration of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 88th birth anniversary, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended and spoke at the exhibition of the great yogi Milarepa’s life journey depicted on thangka paintings held by Kalsang Tibetan Traditional Art of Thangka Painting Institute on 5th July 2023.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker spoke on the unique features of thangka art – Tibetan hanging scroll painting – and applauded thangka artist Kalsang and team for their two-years of hard work and dedication that resulted in the exhibited thangka display depicting the life journey of Milarepa. Appreciating Kalsang’s preservation of Tibetan tradition of thangka, the Speaker spoke on his other contribution through art including his paintings in the parliament and Kashag buildings, and especially his remarkable painting on the life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama during His 80th birth anniversary celebration.

The Speaker further spoke on the details of the ten sciences of studies of Tibet and on the great masters and yogis of Tibet specifically on the inspiring great yogi Milarepa – a true example of perseverance who showed the world that accomplishment is certain with great dedication.

Speaking on some other aspects of the science of arts and craft, he spoke on the details of the craft through the three solitudes of body, speech, and mind. And on important arts like sculpting of Buddha’s statues, and others, he also talked on the history of art in Tibet which goes before the coming of Buddhism in Tibet. After the 8th century, the level of arts in Tibet progressed further with paintings of Buddha and other arts like garment making, goldsmithing, road constructions, etc.

The Speaker also spoke on the increasing interest in thangka painting in India, Nepal, and some parts of Asia and once again applauded Kalsang for his dedication in preserving the distinct Tibetan art.

Finally, the Speaker extended his heartfelt greeting and best wishes on the 88th birth anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama who is the ultimate leader of Tibetans. And dedicated the merits earned from this noble work of exhibiting Milarepa’s life journey through thanga in praying for a long and healthy life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.