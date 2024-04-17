Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to visit Ayodhya

Dharamshala: As per the invitation extended, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is scheduled to participate in a dedicated darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on April 22nd, 2024, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to the darshan, the Speaker will also attend the Arti at Saryu River, followed by Hanuman Mandir visit on April 21st.

The Speaker is scheduled to leave for Uttar Pradesh via Delhi on 21th April, participate in the dedicated darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 22nd April, and return to Delhi on 23rd April and then to Dharamshala on 24th April, 2024.