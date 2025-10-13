Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to Visit Bylakuppe

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Sera Jey Monastic Institute on 17 October 2025 as part of the Year of Compassion celebrations, held in honor of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary.

The convocation ceremony will mark the graduation of the first batch of BA (Hons) students of Sera Jey Monastic Institute. The event will also feature a series of additional programs, including a social service award ceremony, the inauguration of the NIOS Senior Secondary Level Study Centre, and a book release.

The Speaker will depart Dharamshala for Delhi on 14 October, travel to Bangalore on 15 October, and then proceed to Bylakuppe on 16 October. He will attend the convocation ceremony on 17 October.