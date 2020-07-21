Speaker Pema Jungney offers condolence over the demise of Congressman John Lewis

Dharamsala: Speaker of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), Pema Jungney offers his deepest condolence on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans in and outside of Tibet to the family members of Hon’ble Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away at the age of 80 after battling with cancer for a long time.

Speaker in his condolence letter wrote, “It is with deep regret that we learnt about the passing away of Congressman John Lewis, Towering Figure of the American Civil Rights Movement. I on behalf of all the Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile would like to convey our deepest condolence to the family of Late Congressman John Lewis and the US Congress on this heart-wrenching news of him passing away.”

“As we all know that Lewis became active in the civil rights movement after getting inspired from Martin Luther King Jr. He not only knew Dr. Martin Luther King but also crucially supported him. He has been an active member of a movement against segregation and for equality. Therefore, he is also known to be a civil rights hero. He followed the Gandhian path of non-violent resistance which His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama also admires and advocates time and again. And which is also a political stance of our government in Exile,” wrote Speaker.

He further wrote, “Lewis’s legacies in his life inspires all of us to have the courage of conviction to face any challenges through peaceful and non-violent methods while speaking up against the wrong when needed.”

“We mourn the loss of Congressman John Lewis, an iconic figure of the civil rights movement, a champion of ahimsa and nonviolence. He will continue to inspire coming generations through the legacies and the values that he has left behind for the betterment of this world,” concludes Speaker.

