Speaker Tenphel Attends 58th Anniversary of Kham Dege Cultural Association

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel as the Chief Guest attended the 58th anniversary of the Kham Dege Cultural Association in Bir on 8th April, 2025, celebrating over five decades of dedicated efforts in preserving and promoting rich cultural heritage of Tibet.

Other guests at the event included parliamentarians Juchen Konchok Choedon, Serta Tsultrim, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Dorjee Tseten, Wangdue Dorjee, as well as Dege Jhagoe Sey Chemi Dorjee, Sey Jamyang Gyaltsen, TSOs in Bir region, LTA chairs, representatives from NGOs, and general public.

In his address, the Speaker emphasized the rich cultural history of the Dege region in Kham, eastern Tibet, noting its emergence as a cultural centre in the 15th century. He described how Dege became influential throughout Tibet, particularly during the reign of Choegyal Tenpa Tsering who established the renowned Dege Printing Press.

The Speaker connected the preservation of Tibetan performing arts, particularly the Dege Drachen dance featured at the ceremony, to the broader mission of maintaining Tibetan identity in exile. He noted that these cultural elements date back over 1,000 years, with origins linked to the epic of King Gesar of Ling from the 10th century.

“Through this organization, over the past 58 years, Tibetan culture has certainly been preserved, setting an example for the new generation,” the Speaker remarked, acknowledging the hard work of both senior and younger performers in maintaining these traditions since arriving in exile in 1959.

During the ceremony, the Speaker also inaugurated a book documenting the association’s work and presented awards to several notable members, including Local Tibetan Assembly Chair Tsering Dorje, Tibetan Settlement Officer Kunchok Lhamo, and senior dancers who have dedicated decades to preserving these cultural traditions.

The event concluded with additional remarks from Dege Jhagoe Sey and other community leaders, reinforcing the importance of cultural preservation for the Tibetan diaspora community.