Third Day of the 8th Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 13th September 2024: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the third day of the 8th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with the continuation of deliberation on the undertakings of the Department of Finance.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance(DoF), addressed all the questions and concerns raised in the house regarding various ongoing programs. These included digital security, e-registration for the Election Commission, gender equality, the women’s helpline, staff capacity building, comprehensive digital policy, small business loans, the Blue Book(which features contributions from non-Tibetan Tibet supporters), the Online Charter Payment Portal, and more.

The Kalon also clarified questions from parliamentarians about the ongoing digitization process for e-governance, the standard time required to apply for or renew a Green Book, and the operations of the Women Empowerment Desk(WED), among other topics.The house unanimously commended the department’s overall efforts, particularly highlighting the achievements of the Chatrel Section.

The session proceeded with Sikyong Penpa Tsering presenting the précis2023-2024 annual report of the Department of Education (DoE) on behalf of theEducation Kalon. This was followed by tabling of the Standing Committee’s review of the detailed annual report of DoE by parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen. Motion for debate on the DoE’s précis report and its review by the Standing Committee was tabled by parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong and supported by parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen.

The deliberation on the undertaking of the department of Education will continue in tomorrow’s session.

The house adjourned at 5 pm until 9:30 am of the next day.