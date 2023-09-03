Tibetan Parliament Hosts Gala Dinner In Honour of Swedish Parliamentary Delegation

Dharamshala: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a dinner in honour of the delegation from Swedish Parliament led by MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt of the Moderate Party and Carl Mattias Bjornerstedt (Chairperson) & Kristina Eva Maria Bjornerstedt of Swedish Tibet Committee (TSG) on 2nd of September 2023 in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala.

The Swedish parliamentary delegation consisted of MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt, the Moderate Party; MP Richard Johannes Jomshof, Sweden Democrats; MP Gudrun Margareta Brunegard, Christian Democrats; MP Johanna Hornberger, the Moderate Party; MP Marie Charlotte Nicholson, the Moderate Party; MP Maria Viktoria Stockhaus, the Moderate Party; MP Alexandra Anstrell, the Moderate Party; MP Ann-Sofie Lifvenhage, the Moderate Party; MP Janine Sofia Alm Ericson, the Green Party; and MP John E Weinerhall, the Moderate Party; MP Björn Söder, Sweden Democrats.

The delegation was accompanied by Sonam Tsering Frasi, Representative, Office of Tibet, London; and Lobsang Choedon Samten, Secretary, Office of Tibet, London.

The dinner was attended by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Greeting the Swedish delegation, the Speaker in his address welcomed all the delegates who were the guests of the official commemoration of 63rd Tibetan democracy day held at Tsuklagkhang earlier that day. Calling it historic with 11 lawmakers from Sweden parliament attending the official event, the Speaker extended his gratitude to all the visiting MPs for their participation in the event and their unwavering support to Tibet.

MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt of the Moderate Party He also recalled MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt’s previous visitation to Dharmshala in 2018 who then along with parliamentarians from Australia and Estonia had received an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The MP, who is a staunch supporter of Tibet, has also met with the Sikyong and a TPiE delegation during their visits to Sweden in 2022.

The Speaker also explained that the prime objective of the Central Tibetan Administration is to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict along with the preservation of Tibetan’s distinct language, culture, and religion. He further added that the CTA has been very successful in doing their best in preserving Tibetan heritage.

Claiming that a change in the political situation in China is bound to happen, the Speaker said that the CTA has been able to garner support from global leaders, communities, and individuals and appealed to the visiting lawmakers to continue their support to Tibet.

As the European Union has adopted many resolutions on Tibet in the European Parliament in the past, the Speaker urged the MPs from different political parties for their continued support in highlighting the just cause of Tibet on international level especially in Europe.

“Your presence here today with us will boost the morals of the Tibetans inside of Tibet,”

the Speaker added “As His Holiness the Dalai Lama had said that the cause of Tibet is for truth, and I believe that your support to our cause shows your stand for justice. I hope and believe that you will continue to extend your valuable support to Tibet”.

While MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt of the Moderate Party of Sweden appreciated the dinner hosted by the TPiE and expressed their happiness in meeting His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier that day. She assured their continued support for the just cause of Tibet and their commitment to spread awareness on Tibet in their respective areas.

The Speaker then presented MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt with a thangka painting of Tara and other MPs from Sweden and delegates from Swedish Tibet Committee (Tibet support group) with Souvenirs from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The Speaker and members of the TPiE were also presented with mementos from Sweden parliament by MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt.