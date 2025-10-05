Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Hosts Farewell Tea Party for Outgoing Standing Committee Members

Dharamshala, 6 October 2025: The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a farewell tea party earlier today in the Standing Committee Hall to honor the outgoing Standing Committee members, Parliamentarians Tenzin Jigdal and Lobsang Thupten, of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel expressed heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing members for their cooperation and contributions during their tenure on the Standing Committee. He extended his best wishes for their future endeavors and presented them with traditional ceremonial scarves as a token of appreciation.

Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal served on the third and fourth Standing Committees for two consecutive years of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten served on the second and fourth Standing Committees for a total of two years during the same term.