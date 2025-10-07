Tibetan Parliament Speaker and Deputy Speaker Met Members of Tibetan Communities from Europe

Dharamshala, 7 October 2025: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang today at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) met with members of Tibetan communities across Europe, including European Parliamentarians Thubten Wangchen and Thupten Gyatso; Representative Thinlay Chukki from the Office of Tibet (OoT) in Geneva; Representative Rigzin Chodon Genkhang from OoT Brussels; Representative Tsering Yangkyi from OoT England; Coordinator Thupten Tsering from Paris; as well as presidents, vice-presidents, executive members, and other representatives of various Tibetan communities in Europe. The European delegation, along with the Australian Tibetan National Association and the Tibetan Youth Congress, will jointly offer a long-life prayer to His Holiness the Dalai Lama tomorrow.

During the meeting, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel highlighted the remarkable achievements of the Tibetan administration in exile over more than six decades, describing it as the most successful refugee community in the world. He credited this success to the exceptional leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the unwavering support of India and other host countries. Shedding light on the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)’s primary objective of resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict, the Speaker also emphasized its steadfast commitment to democratic principles such as equality, justice, transparency, and non-violence as enshrined in the Charter of Tibetans in Exile.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong motivation and willpower to ensure the collective effort of all Tibetans toward the common cause of Tibet, particularly in striving to preserve and promote the distinct Tibetan language, culture, and religion, the Speaker reiterated the importance of raising global awareness about the historical fact that Tibet was once an independent nation and remains under Chinese occupation today. With the upcoming Tibetan Sikyong and Parliamentary elections, the Speaker also cautioned Tibetans against cloaked CCP-paid elements seeking to disrupt unity, urging everyone to maintain unity and harmony.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Speaker expressed appreciation to the delegates for offering long-life prayers to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and for visiting the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), emphasizing their sense of belonging to their own administration. She spoke about the shared responsibility of all Tibetans toward their common cause, urging everyone to consider the bigger picture. She also highlighted the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s (TPiE) advocacy efforts in India and abroad, describing them as significant for Tibetans as a political refugee community.

Underscoring the political needs of the Tibetan diaspora, the Deputy Speaker encouraged Tibetans to educate others, advocate, and raise awareness about Tibet’s situation through their own capacities, especially in the face of changing political, economic, and environmental circumstances. She further noted that within any society, differing opinions are natural, as they stem from individual perspectives. Despite these differences, she urged everyone to embrace mutual understanding and maintain a broader outlook for the common cause of Tibet.

Finally, the Deputy Speaker expressed her appreciation for the active role of the younger generation, noting with particular satisfaction the strong youth presence in the visiting delegation.