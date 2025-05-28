Tibetan Parliamentarians to officially visit Tokyo

Dharamshala: Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile including MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin, MP Kunga Sotop, MP Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, MP Konchok Yangphel, MP Samten Chodon, MP Tsering Yangchen, MP Tenzin Choezin, MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, MP Pema Tso, MP Lobsang Thupten, and MP Tenzin Phuntsok Doring are scheduled to officially visit Tokyo, Japan from 2nd to 6th June, 2025.

The MPs will leave from their respective places to Tokyo on 1st June, will have official engagement from 2nd to 5th June, and leave for their respective places on 6th June.