Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Calls on Estonian Lawmaker, Meets Officials of E-Governance Academy

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of MPs Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong attended the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2023 in Tallinn, Estonia from 6th to 7th September 2023.

The TPiE delegation, on 8th September, along with Rishi Datta, NDI’s Tibet Program Chief and Palden Phuntsok, Program Manager of NDI’s Tibet Program, met with the Arvo Ott (PhD), the directors of e-Governance Academy of Estonia; Heiko Vainsalu, Programme Manager of Technology at eGA; and Tiina Viiderfeld, Head of Client Relations at eGA.

They were briefed on e-governance, digital security, e-filing, technological development and challenges, and others, as the MPs informed the officials of the Central Tibetan Administration’s ongoing transformation to e-governance and extended their gratitude to the eGA for their prior collaboration with the CTA.

In the afternoon, the MPs called on Juku-Kalle Raid, Member of Estonian Parliament and Tibet supporter, and presented him with the TPiE souvenir and documents outling the issue of Tibet. The MP was also presented with a book of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Political History of Tibet in English. The Estonian MP assured his continued support to the just cause of Tibet and took the Tibetan MPs on a tour of the Estonian Parliament and his party office.

The Tibetan MPs successfully concluded their official engagements in Europe and returned to India on 9th September.