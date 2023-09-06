Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Concludes Advocacy in Jammu and Kashmir

Dharamshala: A parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel successfully concluded their Tibet advocacy campaign in Jammu and Kashmir on 5th September 2023.

The delegation on their final leg of visit to J&K called on Shri (Dr) Farooq Abdulla, former Chief minister of J&K and former Union Minister; Shri Omar Abdulla, former Chief minister of J&K and former Union Minister, JKNC party; Shri Altif Bukhari, President of Apni Party- third biggest political party in J&K; Shri G. H Hassan, Vice President, Apni Party; Shri Rafi Mir, General Secretary; and Shri Yawar Mir, former MLA, J&K.

During their meetings, the Tibetan lawmakers advocated support for the just cause of Tibet and presented them with the ten-point appeal letter from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. They were also presented with Tibetan ceremonial scarves (Khata), and TPiE documents outlining the issue of Tibet.

The advocacy in Jammu and Kashmir successfully concluded with a press conference attended by medias like K Vision, Report, The voice of Kashmir, News, ANI, ABP, News 18 Kashmir, Zee, PTA, Demak Sevaera, News, Kashmir Observer, India Today, Daily Excel Share, and others.

The parliamentary delegation will continue their advocacy in the union territory of Ladakh.