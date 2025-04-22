Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to visit Tibetans in Sikkim and West Bengal

Dharamshala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation comprising of Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo are scheduled to visit Gangtok, Kalimpong, Ravangla, Salugara, Oodlabari, and Jaigoan from 21st April to 4th May 2025.

The MPs will depart from Dharamshala on 21st April and reach Bagdogra on the same day. On the next two days, they will have engagements in Jaigoan and Oodlabari, followed by programs in Kalimpong and Ravangla on the following days. From 28th April to 3rd May, the MPs will have engagements in Gangtok and areas under the jurisdiction of TSO Gangtok. On 3rd May, they will be visiting Salugara before leaving for Dharamshala.