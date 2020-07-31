Speaker Pema Jungney condoles demise of former Taiwanese President Mr. Lee Teng Hui

Speaker Pema Jungney condoles the demise of former Taiwanese President Mr. Lee Teen Hui

Dharamsala: Speaker Pema Jungney offers his deepest condolence to all the family and followers of former President Mr. Lee Teng Hui of Taiwan who passed away at the age of 97.

Speaker in the condolence letter to the family members of late Mr Lee Teng wrote, “It is with great sadness that we learnt about the passing away of Taiwan’s first democratically elected President Lee Teng Hui, who is also known as Taiwan’s Father of Democracy.”

“The demise of Taiwan’s Former President Lee Teng Hui is not only a great loss to the people and the government of Taiwan but also to the entire Tibetan People,” he wrote.

“On behalf of all the Tibetan people in and outside of Tibet, the 16th Tibetan Parliament in Exile would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolence to the family of President Lee and to the people and the government of Taiwan for the great loss.”

Speaker further wrote, “After becoming the first democratically elected President of Taiwan in 1996, he welcomed His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Taiwan in the year 1997 and several times even after he left his office. Mr. Lee has been close to His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama. Former President Lee regards His Holiness the Dalai Lama as a unique leader of the time and keeps him in high regard. With his support, the Central Tibetan Administration was able to form an Office of Religious Foundation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Taipei for the Tibetans. We will always remember the unwavering support of Late President Lee, the people and the government of Taiwan has rendered towards the cause of Tibet.”

“As the first democratically elected President of Taiwan, Mr. Lee Teng Hui played a pivotal role in Taiwan’s democratisation and demonstrated remarkable leadership during his tenure from 1996-2000. His legacy will continue to inspire all of us. Mr. Lee has dealt with China’s drive to control Taiwan and visioned for Taiwan to be a country of democracy, freedom, human rights and dignity which clearly shows that he is a respectable and man with values. Today, Taiwan stands equally with many other nations,” he concludes.

Original letter here-

Download (PDF, 314KB)