Speaker Pema Jungney congratulates US Vice President Kamala Harris

Dharamshala: Speaker Pema Jungney, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Vice President Kamala Harris on taking the oath of office and affirmation, and assumption of office as the 49th Vice President of the United States of America.

Congratulating the Vice President, the Speaker wrote, “You have created a history by becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States and also the first Indian-origin to hold the office. Indians all around the world celebrate the inauguration of Your Excellency as the US Vice President. It is indeed a moment of pride for all the Asians and particularly Indians.”

“The people and the government of the United States have consistently supported the Tibetans and non-violent struggle of Tibet for which we Tibetans all over the world are eternally grateful. On the recent passage of Tibetan Policy and Support Act 2020, we are positive that it will be applied, implemented and followed effectively under your leadership.”

“With your commitment and drive to serve the US government, we look forward to a very effective and successful tenure under your administration.”

“Ever since the 1959 brutal Chinese invasion, the situation inside Tibet remained grim and alarming despite China’s lofty claims of having liberated and developed Tibet. Since 2009 over 155 Tibetans in Tibet have desperately resorted to self-immolation in protest against China’s rule in Tibet, calling for freedom in Tibet and the return of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Tibet which distinctly proves the breach of all the basic Human rights in Tibet by the brutal Chinese regime.”

“US has been among the pioneer countries in supporting Tibet’s issue and helping Tibetans to protect its unique culture and identity. The United States have also relentlessly encouraged and pressured the Chinese government in resuming the dialogue however, we have never received any positive response from China but now we feel confident that under your presidency, the United States will continue this long standing tradition and will congregate the international effort in resolving the issue of Tibet amicably with China based on the Middle Way Approach through which we seek genuine autonomy within the framework of China benefiting both sides.”

“Your Excellency, we pray and wish you all the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the American people and we are certain that your contributions towards the betterment of world peace will be your top priorities in the years to come.”

