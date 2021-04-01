Deputy Speaker condoles the demise of late Shri Dwarko Sundrani

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile expressed deep sadness and condoled the demise of Honourable late Shri Dwarko Sundrani ji who passed away on 31st March 2021 at the age of 99. Shri Dwarko Sundrani ji was born in the Larkana district of Sindh in 1922.

In a letter written to the family of the late Shri Dwarko Sundrani, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “Shri Dwarko ji was the last active disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. For many decades he worked closely with Acharya Vinoba Bhave, who was the spiritual successor of Gandhi. Late Shri Dwarko ji has devoted his life for the welfare of the people and has founded a network of 360 schools and engages in all kinds of social action: from eye camps to vocational services for the underprivileged. He was a staunch believer of Non-violent social change. In 1953, Shri. Vinoba and Dwarko ji join together at Bodh Gaya and set up an ashram named Samanvaya and later in 1962 he was appointed as the chair of the Ashram.”

“Shri Dwarko ji had several audiences with our great leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and shared a great bond of friendship. His Holiness has visited the Ashram in Bodh Gaya and during the visit, he stated that ‘I teach compassion but you, Dwarkoji are living compassion’. Ever since the year 1960s, the Samanvaya Ashram has always facilitated the Tibetans during the Kalachakra and teaching of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in Bodhgaya. He had also met with many Tibetan dignitaries.”

“Shri Dwarko ji was one of the staunch supporters of Tibetan issue and during his visit to China, he called upon the Chinese government to resolve the Tibet issues through dialogue and non-violence.”

“He will always be remembered as a prominent leader who worked towards the betterment of this world. The demise of Shri Dwarko ji is a great loss to the whole nation. Therefore, on behalf of Tibetans living in and outside of Tibet, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest condolence to the family and followers.”

