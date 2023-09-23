A Delegation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A delegation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from North Zone visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang today on 23rd September 2023.

During their interaction with the Deputy Speaker, the RSS delegates were briefed on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile, composition and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and on the CTA’s objective of resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

Extending gratitude to India and its people for their long-standing support to the just cause of Tibet, the Deputy Speaker appealed to the delegates to carry forward the message of Tibet to their respective regions in India.

The Deputy Speaker also briefed them on the reservation of women representatives in parliament, TPiE’s bi-annual parliament, adoption of Charter of Tibetans in exile, and on the significance of Tibetan voluntary contribution via Greenbook.

The Deputy Speaker also explained why Tibet matters to India especially in terms of its national security, and answered questions asked by the delegation on Tibetan diaspora’s election process across the globe, functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Tibetan schools across India, and so forth

The delegation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were also taken on a guided tour of the parliament hall.