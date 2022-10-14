Ambassador Dr. Eliska Zigova visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Dr. Eliska Zigova, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in India, pays a courtesy call on Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 14th October 2022.

After receiving the Ambassador at his chamber, the Speaker extended his gratitude to the Czech Republic for its unwavering support to Tibet and Tibetans and spoke of his experience of leading a parliamentary delegation to the Czech Republic in 2014. He briefed the Ambassador on the composition, functioning, and programs of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile including the forthcoming parliamentary delegation visit to the Czech Republic and other countries in Europe. During their interaction, the Speaker emphasized the need of appointing a Tibet Coordinator from the European Union.

Dr. Zigova appreciated the warm reception and reaffirmed the Czech Republic’s continued support for Tibetan cause and assured doing her best on preserving and protecting Tibet’s language, heritage, religion, and human rights. The Ambassador further mentioned that the special Tibet-Czech relationship stems from the special friendship shared by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Czech’s former President Vaclav Havel.