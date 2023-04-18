Australian Parliamentary Delegation led by Deputy Speaker Sharon Claydon visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Australian Parliamentary delegation comprising Sharon Claydon MP (Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives), Senator Janet Elizabeth Rice, Sophie Anna Scamps MP, and Susan Raye Templeman MP visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today.

The delegation, accompanied by Representative Karma Singey, OoT, Canberra, and Zoe Bedford, Executive Officer at Australia Tibet Council, had an interactive meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and members of the Standing Committee.

Welcoming the delegates, the Speaker emphasized the closeness of the bond shared between the Tibetans and Australians despite the physical distance between the two countries. He thanked Senator Rice who had attended the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet and had also voiced her support on Tibet’s issue in the Australian Parliament.

The Speaker thanked Deputy Speaker Sharon Claydon led parliamentary delegation for paying their visit to the seat of the Central Tibetan Administration and for showing their solidarity to the just cause of Tibet.

During their meeting, the delegates were briefed on the evolution of democracy in the Tibetan community, the composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Explaining how China is a global threat that has caused the loss of thousands of lives with the advent of Covid-19 and further explained the interference of China in the reincarnation process of Tibetan lamas, especially their plan on interfering with the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Speaking on the significance of the Tibetan plateau in global climate change, the delegates were briefed on the other human rights violations happening in Tibet including colonial boarding schools, and many others by the Deputy Speaker.

The visiting delegation consisting of Australian parliamentarians from cross-political parties applauded the unique Tibetan democracy set up in exile which Deputy Speaker Sharon Claydon claimed is a remarkable gift to the world.

The visiting guests also said that each of the MPs present there is connected to small yet growing Tibetan communities in their respective jurisdictions and appreciated the work of the Australian Tibetan communities who inspire them in upholding the spirit of democracy.

The Australian Parliamentary delegates were taken on a tour of the parliament hall and were also presented with TPiE mementos and Tibetan ceremonial scarves.

There was also an interactive session between the Tibetan and Australian parliamentarians.

The Australian Parliamentary delegates had an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier today.