Bobby Sager Chair of Science for Monks and Nuns Initiative Visits Tibetan Parliament

Dharamshala, 16th April 2025: Bobby Sager, Chair of Science for Monks and Nuns, accompanied by his family, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on the evening of 16th April, 2025, at the invitation of the Deputy Speaker. During the visit, the guests met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang to discuss the mutual benefits of fostering engagement between Buddhism and science.

During the meeting, the Speaker extended a warm welcome to the Sager family and expressed appreciation for their valuable contributions to the Science for Monks and Nuns initiative, which has fostered a meaningful bridge between Tibetan Buddhist practices and modern science for over 25 years. Highlighting the collaboration between science and Buddhism as part of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s vision to bring greater benefit to humankind, the Speaker commended the positive impact this initiative has had on the monastic community.

The Deputy Speaker provided a brief overview of the evolution of Tibetan democracy, a precious gift bestowed upon the Tibetan people by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and its current structure, including the judiciary, executive, legislative branches, and three independent bodies of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), as well as their functioning. She also highlighted the current critical situation in Tibet, where the rich Tibetan Plateau is being exploited through unchecked mining, construction of mega dams, and destruction of vast grasslands, among other environmental concerns.

Furthermore, she explained how the very identity of the Tibetan people is under threat due to policies aimed at sinicizing Tibetans by indoctrinating Tibetan children with communist ideology in colonial boarding schools, restricting the learning of the Tibetan language, suppressing religious practices, and more. The Deputy Speaker concluded by encouraging Bobby Sager’s children to carry forward their father’s legacy.

The visiting guests were also taken on a guided tour of the parliament hall and briefed on various sections of the parliament.