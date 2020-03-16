Budget Session for the fiscal year 2020-2021 will be convened for one day

Dharamsala: The 9th Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, i.e. the budget Session for the fiscal year 2020-2021, scheduled to be held from 17-27 March 2020, will be convened for one day on 17 March 2020.

The decision to hold the 10 days’ session to approve and sanction the 2020-2021 budget of the Central Tibetan Administration in a day was taken by the Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in its meeting held at 11 am today considering the high risk amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 across the world