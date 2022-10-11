CTA Delegation’s outreach program underway in Europe

Berlin, Germany: A CTA delegation led by Sikyong Penpa Tsering including DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma, Representative Thenley Choekyi of Tibet Office Geneva, and a Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Konchok Yangphel, Ratsa Sonam Norbu, Ngodup Dorjee, and Tsering Yangchen are on an official visit to Germany and Belgium in Europe meeting Parliament members, officials, and other important dignitaries. This international visitation programme is organised by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering and the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation comprising Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Konchok Yangphel, Ngodup Dorjee, and Tsering Yangchen alongside CTA’s Finance Interim Secretary Tenzin Legdup were greeted by Representative Thinlay Chukki, OOT Geneva, and the President and the members of the Munich Tibetan Community upon their arrival at the Munich Airport on 9th of October, 2022.

The CTA delegation led by the Sikyong met with Dr Wolfgang Heubisch, the Vice-President of the Bavarian State Parliament and former Minister of Culture and Media. Parliamentary delegation presented an appeal letter with souvenirs. Later on 9th of October, the delegation had a meeting with Tibetan Community in Munich before departing for Berlin. In Berlin, the Sikyong and the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation met with representatives of Young Liberals, Germany’s largest liberal youth organization and the youth wing of the nation’s Free Democratic Party (FDP).

On 10th Oct, parliamentarian Ratsa Sonam Norbu joined the CTA delegation in Berlin and they met with Annett Witte, the CEO of the FNF and officials of the FNF, including Dr Rene Klaff, Head of the International Department, Dr Michaela Lissowski, Head of Global Themes Unit and Charles du Vinage, Head of the Asia Desk, at the FNF office in Berlin.

Over a lunch meeting, the CTA delegation met with German MP Valentin Abel and the meeting was also joined by Andre Lehmann, Young Liberals, aid to the MP. In the evening, the Sikyong led CTA delegation met with Dr, Martin Thummel, commissioner for East Asia and Jorn Beibert, head of division Bilateral and EU relation to China.

And in the afternoon CTA delegation had a meeting with MdB Peter Heidt, Spokesman for Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid for the parliamentary group in the German federal parliament, and MdB Frank Muller-Rosentritt, a member of the committee on foreign relations with a focus on Asia and China and Co-Chair of the German Parliamentary Group for Tibet. In the meeting the dignitaries were briefed on the current critical situation inside Tibet. The delegation also presented them with the appeal letter, Souvenirs and fact sheets. The meeting was held at the German Parliament.