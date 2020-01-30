Deputy Speaker and Two Parliamentarians to Attend Panel Discussion in Puducherry

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa to Attend Panel Discussion in Puducherry

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Ven. Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok along with Parliamentarians Ven. Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Mr. Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa will be attending a panel discussion, titled “How important is Tibet issue to India ” at Sri Aravindar Engineering College, Pody-Mailam Road, Sedarapet Post, Vanur Taulk on 4 Feb 2020. The panel discussion is jointly organized by Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Sri Aravindra Educational Institutions.

At the panel discussion, panelists will speak and hold discussions on four different topics related to Tibet.

Deputy Speaker and the Parliamentarians are leaving from Dharamsala to Puducherry via Delhi on 31 January 2020.

They are scheduled to return back to Delhi on 6th Feb 2020 and will be leaving for Dharamsala the next day.