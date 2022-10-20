Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin Pay a Courtesy Call on Sikkim Forest and Environment Minister Karma Loday Bhutia

Gangtok, Sikkim: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, who are in Gangtok for the Local Tibetan Assembly workshop, paid a courtesy call on Shri. Karma Loday Bhutia, Hon’ble Minister of Forest and Environment, Government of Sikkim at the Minister’s residence in Gangtok on 19th October 2022.

During the meeting, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin extended their gratitude to India and its people, especially the state of Sikkim for its longstanding support for the cause of Tibet, and apprised him of the critical situation inside Tibet. They also urged his support for the Tibetans residing in Gangtok to which the minister assured his continued support. The Minister was also presented with a Souvenir and books on Tibet by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin.

Jinpa Phuntsok, Chairman of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly; Lhakpa Tsering, Settlement Officer of Gangtok and Tsering Topgyal, a former member of Gangtok Local Tibetan Assembly accompanied Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin at the meeting.