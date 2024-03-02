Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Attends the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Kollegal Tibetan Settlement

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang as the chief guest graced the third and fourth day of the golden jubilee celebration of Dhondenling Tibetan Settlement in Kollegal, Karnataka on 19th and 20th February 2024. On 19th February, 2024, the celebration began with lighting of butter lamp by the Deputy Speaker, followed by singing of Indian and Tibetan national anthems and introduction of the event by the settlement officer. The Deputy Speaker in her address elucidated the origin of Tibetan opera also known as Lhamo.

“The tradition of performing Tibetan Opera was initiated by the 14th-century mystic Thang Tong Gyalpo to raise resources for constructing iron bridges and providing boats for people needing to cross rivers. There are eight popular Tibetan operas in Tibet, all based on the lives of famous personalities to inspire people to follow in their footsteps. During the time of the great fifth Dalai Lama in the 17th Century, Tibetan opera gained greater popularity. On the 30th day of the sixth month in the Tibetan calendar, various forms, including Tashi Sholpa, Dropa, and Shelrong Drongtsepa, were performed in front of the Gaden Phodrang in Drepung monastery to mark the Shoton festival. In the 20th Century, during the time of His Holiness the 13th Dalai Lama, the tradition of Tibetan opera further flourished, with Tibetan opera troupes from Lhokha performing Lhamo at the Norbuling palace during every Shoton festival.

After the occupation of Tibet by China, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, along with around 80 thousand Tibetans, sought refuge in India. The first-ever Shoton in exile was performed at Missamari in 1959 without any costumes. His Holiness founded the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) to preserve Tibet’s distinct culture. During TIPA’s Shoton festival in 1993, four opera troupes participated. Following His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s advice to preserve and carry forward Tibetan traditions, interest in Lhamo flourished with increasing numbers of performers from Tibetan settlements, schools, etc. A total of 31 Shoton festivals have been celebrated until now, with a troupe from Kollegal performing in 2015. I extend my appreciation to the members of the troupe and hope you will continue to uphold Tibet’s distinct traditions.”

The celebration continued with a Drowa Sangmo performed by Dhondenling Lhamo Tsokpa, followed by the honoring of opera performers by the Deputy Speaker with ceremonial scarves. The day ended with a musical night performed by famous Tibetan artists.

On the final day of the golden jubilee celebration, on 20th Feb, the Deputy Speaker, along with the settlement officer and others, paid their respects at the Phodrang, followed by the Tibetan traditional Gorshey – circle dance. In the evening, the Deputy Speaker graced the S. Nijalingappa Memorial Cup football tournament, which was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Guest, Shri H. Hanumantha, Secretary of the Nijalingappa Memorial Trust Chitradurga and former Rajya Sabha member; Shri S.G. Majunatha, Secretary, Nijalingappa National Foundation, Bengaluru; and members of the general public.

During her address, the Deputy Speaker acknowledged the visionary wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and expressed gratitude for the support from the Indian government and state governments. This support has enabled Tibetans to establish settlements, schools, and religious institutes dedicated to preserving Tibetan culture and religion.

The Deputy Speaker highlighted the pivotal role played by Shri Nijalingappa, the then Chief Minister of Karnataka, who was the first to accept Tibetan refugees in the state. This action was in response to then Prime Minister Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru’s request to Chief Ministers of different Indian states for assistance. As a result, Dhondenling is one of the settlements established in the state.

“When Kollegal Tibetan settlement was established on 27th April 1974, elder generation Tibetans, following guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama endured hardships including unacquainted India’s hot weather and lack of farming knowledge, began farming on the settlement fields and gradually gained experience of living in hot weather. Under the leadership of consecutive Tibetan settlement officers, Dhondenling, in addition to preserving Tibetan culture and contributing to the common cause of Tibet, has seen many developments in various aspects including farming, cattle rearing, diary business, and others.”

“I served as a teacher at the settlement school during the memorable visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Dhondenling. I vividly recall His Holiness’s interactions with each classroom, and as the culture officer of the regional TYC, I had the honor of performing in his presence. My heartfelt gratitude goes to both current and former settlement officers for their invaluable contributions.

The inaugural Local Tibetan Assembly in Dhondenling, established on May 18, 1992, operates today with adopted rules and regulations. On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, I express sincere appreciation for embracing democratic responsibilities. Dhondenling’s school, initially founded in 1967 by MYRADA, transitioned to the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) in 1968 and later to the Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society (STSS) under the Department of Education of the Central Tibetan Administration in 2018. The school, now offering classes from kindergarten to 10th grade, has nurtured numerous outstanding students, achievers, and leaders. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to both current and former teachers and staff. It is my hope that educators, parents, and society at large will guide the children toward a non-violent struggle for Tibet, combining both modern and traditional education.”

The Deputy Speaker elaborated on the significant contributions of the settlement monasteries, such as Dzogchen Ugen Samtenling Choeling, Leylung Seyphug Gaden Khachoe, Tehor Tashi Dhargyal, Taksham Yedam, Jang Tana Thekchok Norbu Choeling, Thupten Samdup, Choekorling, and Drekung Kagyu. These monasteries play a crucial role in preserving Tibetan Buddhism by imparting teachings on Buddhist rituals and texts.

Furthermore, Kyabje Dzogchen Rinpoche and other lamas have actively supported the settlement dwellers, particularly those who are less privileged and the elderly residents of the old age home. The Deputy Speaker commended their efforts in providing assistance to these vulnerable groups.

In addition to acknowledging the agricultural achievements of the settlement, the Deputy Speaker also expressed appreciation for the settlement’s hospital and Men-Tsee-Khang for their commendable services in healthcare and extended gratitude to all those who have rendered their assistance to the settlement.

“Embracing the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, it is imperative to enlighten Tibetan children about the stark realities faced by Tibetans living under Chinese rule in Tibet, enduring daily pains and hardships. The primary purpose of establishing this settlement is for its residents to actively contribute to the Tibetan cause by consistently remembering the ongoing Tibetan struggle and the historical significance of Tibet. This commitment serves as the authentic commemoration of the settlement’s golden jubilee. In conclusion, I express my gratitude to the organizing committee of the golden jubilee celebration and to all those who have contributed to making this event a grand success,” concluded the Deputy Speaker.

Thereafter, two guests were honored with golden jubilee mementos and the Deputy Speaker with a status of Gyalwa Tsepamey, followed by felicitating staff members serving 20 years of their lives at the settlement office. The two guests then honoured the Deputy Speaker and parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin with hats and shawls. The first match concluded with Kalden Norbu, Chair of the LTA and Vice President of the organizing committee of the golden jubilee, delivering the closing remarks.

On February 21st, the Deputy Speaker paid homage to the settlement monasteries, including Leylung Seyphug Gaden Khachoe, Tehor Tashi Dhargyal, Taksham Yedam, Jang Tana Thekchok Norbu Choeling, Thupten Samdup, Choekorling, and Drekung Kagyu. This was followed by visits to the old age home and infant school, among other community institutions. The following day, she engaged in a meeting with a former Indian teacher from the settlement school as the Deputy Speaker departed for Dharamshala via Bangalore and Delhi.