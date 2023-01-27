Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Congratulates New Zealand’s New PM Chris Hipkins

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans in and outside Tibet, congratulated His Excellency Chris Hipkins, on being elected as the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

In a letter written to the PM, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans in and outside Tibet, I extend my heartiest congratulation to you on being elected as the Prime Minister of New Zealand.”

“I am grateful to the government and the people of New Zealand for your unwavering support towards His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan cause. I hope that your government and people will continue to support our cause which is based on Middle Way Approach and Non-violence.”

“I wish you a very successful tenure in fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of the people of New Zealand.”