Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Congratulates PM Narendra Modi

Dharamshala, 10th June 2024: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, expressed sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election for a third term as the Prime Minister of India.

Extending her greetings the Deputy Speaker wrote, “The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile representing Tibetans both within and outside Tibet extends hearty congratulations to you, on your resounding victory and oath of office to the esteemed position of Prime Minister of India for the third term. Your overwhelming success stands as a testament to the unwavering trust bestowed upon you and your leadership by your people. We are confident that you will persist in your commendable efforts towards the advancement of the welfare of all citizens of India.”

“We express our profound gratitude to the people and government of India for hosting His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetans in India for over six decades and enduring support to the just cause of Tibet. We anticipate your ongoing commitment to facilitating the resolution of the Tibetan conflict through the Middle Way Approach.”

“May you and your team continue to achieve success in your forthcoming endeavours.”