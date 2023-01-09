Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Congratulates Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans worldwide, congratulated the Honourable Kevin McCarthy, on being elected as the 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Deputy Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Tibetans worldwide, I would like to congratulate you on being elected as the 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.”

“We express our deepest and profound gratitude to the people and the government of the United States for the support and assistance given to the Tibetans and the just cause of Tibet.”

“I hope and believe that you will continue to render support to our cause and people under your leadership.”

“Once again I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you. I wish you all the very best for all your future endeavours and great success in fulfilling the aspirations of your people.”