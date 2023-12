Dharamshala: With the Indian Parliament’s winter session in progress, Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation led by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and consisting of Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi to visit Delhi to advocate for Tibet from 11th to 16th December 2023.

They are scheduled to leave for Delhi on 11th Dec and return to Dharamshala on 16th Dec.