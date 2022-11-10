Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang meets with Red Lantern Analytica member Aakash

Delhi: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang had a meeting with Mr. Aakash, a member of the Red Lantern Analytica (RLA), on the 8th of Nov 2022 at the Bureau office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Delhi.

Mr. Aakash was briefed on the issue of Tibet by the Deputy Speaker and on the need of advocating Tibet’s issue across India. The RLA member assured their assistance in the forthcoming TPiE’s Tibet outreach program in the upcoming Indian winter parliamentary session in the capital and in networking with different organizations. Mr. Aakash also reiterated the importance of introducing Tibet’s history to Indian college students.