Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang meets with Swiss Mayor Namgyal Gangshontsang

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang met with Namgyal Gangshontsang, Mayor of the Oetwil am See, a municipality in the district of Meilen in the canton of Zürich in Switzerland, earlier today on 31st March 2023.

Mayor Namgyal Gangshontsang was accompanied by his father Ngawang Gangshontsang, a former member of the 12th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from Europe, and his mother Rinzin Choedon Gangshontsang.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang received and briefed them on the evolution, functioning, and composition of the Tibetan Parliament while touring the parliament hall.

During their interaction, Deputy Speaker Teykhang congratulated Mayor Namgyal Gangshontsang for holding such a prestigious political position and making Tibetans around the world extremely proud of his achievements.

Alongside the responsibilities of a mayor, the Deputy Speaker appealed to him to work for the common cause of Tibet and especially to keep alive the spirit of Tibet in him.

The Deputy Speaker further said that Mayor Namgyal has a big role to play in keeping the Tibetan struggle active among younger Tibetans as he is an inspiration to many young Tibetans around the world.

He was also presented with many Tibet-related publications by the Deputy Speaker.

Mayor Namgyal Gangshontsang was elected the Mayor of Oetwill am See in 2022. He is the first ever Tibetan to be elected as a Mayor in Switzerland and had previously been the local councilor, Head of the Security Department, and 2nd Vice President.

He has done his primary and secondary education in Switzerland. He earned his Commercial Maturity Diploma in 1997 and studied at the Zurich University of Applied Science from 2004 to 2009.

From 2007 to 2008, he did his MA ELT with distinction from Nottingham Trent University in England during which he had the opportunity of having an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama along with the students of Nottingham.

In 1997, Mr. Namgyal Gangshontsang spent four months at Nechung Monastery in Dharamshala when his father Ngawang Gangshontsang was a member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.