Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering Teykhang will attend the celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Finland in New Delhi on 1st December, 2022. Ambassador Ritva Houkku-Ronde and Dr. Hidde Ronde, the Embassy of Finland, New Delhi, extended an invitation to her for this special reception.

Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave for New Delhi in the morning of 1st December, 2022 and return the following day to Dharamsala.