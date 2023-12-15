Deputy Speaker Leads Delegation of Standing Committee, Concludes Advocacy Initiatives in Delhi

Delhi, 16th December 2023: The Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, led by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and comprising MPs Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, successfully concluded their five-day advocacy initiatives in Delhi.

On their final day in Delhi, the delegates conducted meetings with Shri Farooq Abdullah, MP (Lok Sabha), Member of Standing Committee on Railways, Shri Hans Raj Hans, MP (Lok Sabha), Member of Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and Shri Manoj Tiwari, MP (Lok Sabha), Member of Standing Committee on External Affairs, Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The three MPs were briefed on the most pressing issues faced by the Tibetan people under the Chinese communist regime and urged to express their concern and raise their voice against human rights violations in Tibet on all available platforms. The legislators expressed their solidarity with the Tibetans and support for the just cause of Tibet.

Following these meetings, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang led the delegation in a talk on Tibet organized by the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM). The talk was attended by Shri R. Khrimey, former MP and National Convener of the Core Group for the Tibetan Cause, along with MPs Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi. Shri Pankaj Goyal, National General Secretary of Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch, and other prominent leaders of the BTSM were also present.

After an online address by Shri Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) and Chief Patron of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch (BTSM), Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Shri R. Khrimey, and Shri Pankaj Goyal respectively shared their insights on the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the critical situation inside Tibet, the white paper on Tibet by the CCP, and the significance of the Tibet plateau as the head source of major Asian rivers. She appealed for consistent support and extended her heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support to the Tibetan struggle. Over the past five days of advocacy, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s committee reached out to over 20 MPs from cross-political parties and houses, as well as over 20 MLAs and other key dignitaries.