Deputy Speaker led Parliamentary Delegation Meet BJP National President J.P. Nadda

Dharamsala: A Tibetan Parliamentary delegation led by the Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, and comprising of Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende met the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda at 12:30 pm today.

The delegation members greeted the BJP National President Nadda, who has come to attend the BJP state executive meeting at D’Polo hotel in Dharamsala, as it is his first visit to Dharamsala after his appointment as the President of BJP.

Over the past years, the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has had several meetings with Shri J. P. Nadda. Shri J.P. Nadda is a true Tibet supporter and is well known on the issue of Tibet.