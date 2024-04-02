Deputy Speaker Meets with ICT Board Member Steve Schroedeer

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang convened a meeting, on April 2nd, 2024, with Steve Schroedeer, a board member of the International Campaign for Tibet, along with his family members, and Tencho Gyatso, ICT President.

During the meeting, the visiting guests were briefed by the Deputy Speaker on the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, followed by a guided tour of the parliament hall.

Highlighting the forward-thinking vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and his noble aspiration for a democratic system for Tibetans, the Deputy Speaker briefed them on the evolution, functioning, and composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. This included lessons on respecting each other’s differences and embracing the diversity of thoughts that has characterized its evolution.

The Deputy Speaker elucidated the bi-annual sessions of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, emphasizing the prioritization of budgets based on community needs during the March session and the scrutiny of executive undertakings during the September general session.

Expanding on the Tibetan Parliament’s initiatives such as periodic visits, advocacy campaigns, outreach programs, and more, the Deputy Speaker expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of the US for their steadfast support of Tibet’s just cause, particularly through the adoption of numerous Tibet-related bills in the US Congress.

Addressing the historical and contemporary roles of women in Tibetan society, the Deputy Speaker highlighted His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s provision of reservation for women’s representation in parliament, which has played a pivotal role in empowering Tibetan women, enabling them to assume leadership roles within the community, including within the Central Tibetan Administration.

In conclusion, the Deputy Speaker extended thanks to the visiting guests for their invaluable contributions and support for Tibet’s just cause.