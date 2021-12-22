Eighth Day of the Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign

New Delhi: Tibet advocacy campaign undertaken by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile continued on its eighth day, 22nd December, with Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso reaching out to Indian Parliament members.

The eighth day of the campaign began with meeting Shri R. K. Khrimey, National Convener of Core Group for Tibetan Cause and former Parliament member. Followed by meeting and interaction with Shri Sudhir Gupta, Lok Sabha member from MP, Shri Santosh Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Bihar, Shri Vishambhar Nishad, Rajya Sabha member from UP, and Shri Ripun Bora, Lok Sabha member from Assam.

The delegation members during the Tibet Advocacy campaign solicited support for the revival of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet and apprised on the following five points.