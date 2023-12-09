Fifth Day of Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation’s Tibet Advocacy in Delhi

Dharamshala, 8th Dec 2023: In accordance with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s initiative to engage with key dignitaries, including Governors, Speakers of state legislatures, Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of legislative Assemblies, Tibet support groups, and the general public, a delegation comprising MP Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen on their fifth day of advocacy in Delhi spoke at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Thereafter, they held meetings with Shri Sukumar Pattjoshi, Vice President of Supreme Court Bar Association, and members of Supreme Court Bar Association and Shri (Dr.) Om Jee Upadhay, Secretary of the Indian Council of Historical Research.

Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, former Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and Choney Tsering, from the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), accompanied the delegation during these meetings.