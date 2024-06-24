Former Deputy Chairman Dr. Ramchandra Purbey of Bihar Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Dr. Ramchandra Purbey, Deputy Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council/ Bihar Vidhan Parishad and ex-Minister of Bihar, along with his wife Dr. Ranjana Purbey; K. B. Prasad, RJD member and national spokesperson of India Tibet Friendship Society Bihar; and Dilip Kumar, paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today, June 14, 2024. They met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Standing Committee member and parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal.

The visiting guests from Bihar had facilitated parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal and his colleague during their official Tibet advocacy tour in Bihar.

During her meeting with the guests, the Deputy Speaker emphasized the longstanding historical, cultural, and spiritual connections between Tibet and Bihar. Furthermore, she underscored the geopolitical importance of Tibet and its profound implications for India’s security, particularly in light of China’s expansionist ambitions.

Therefore, the Deputy Speaker urged them to raise their voices on matters concerning Tibet and Tibetans, particularly on China’s interference in the reincarnation process of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in the Vidhan Sabha. She described this as a politically motivated strategy by China to suppress Tibetan resistance and legitimize its illegal occupation of Tibet.

Additionally, the Deputy Speaker requested for arrangements to be made for Buddhist pilgrims visiting Bihar’s sacred Buddhist sites and appealed for assurance of the welfare of Tibetan sweater sellers in Bihar.

The Deputy Chairman expressed concern about the absence of a Tibetan settlement in Bihar despite its profound spiritual ties with Tibet. He asked about the Tibetan parliament’s procedures, election processes, and operational mechanisms, all of which were answered by the Deputy Speaker.

The guests were also presented with TPiE memento and publications and were taken on a guided tour of the parliament hall.