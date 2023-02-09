Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal visit Tibetans in Herbertpur

Dharamshala: Concurring with the Tibetan parliament’s visitation program, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal have successfully completed their official visit to Tibetan settlements of Kheracamp, Lakhanwala, and Baluwala in Herbertpur, Tibetan Children Village & Vocational Training Centre in Selakui, Sambhota Tibetan School in Herbertpur from Feb, 7th to 8th, 2023.

Upon their arrival at Herbertpur on 7th Feb, the MPs accompanied by Tibetan Settlement Officer Tsering Dolma were received by the LTA Chair, President of BRDL, President of Nyamdrel, monastic representatives, and the general public. They paid visits to the Settlement’s Health Care Centre, BRDL office, Nyamdrel (Cooperative Society), Tsedrup Lhakhang, and Old Age Home of establishment 22. Following that, they visited Kheracamp Tibetan Settlement, inspected the health care center and ongoing projects, and paid their homage at the Gongkar Choede monastery.

On the same day, the Tibetan lawmakers visited Baluwala Tibetan Settlement under the jurisdiction of TSO Herbertpur. Thereafter, they paid inspection visits to the Sambhota Tibetan Settlement of Herpertpur and the Vocational Training Centre of Selakui. The parliamentarians also met with former SFF officer, Maksur Peykar Thinley.

During their visits to the aforementioned places, parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and on the current critical situation inside Tibet. While parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal spoke about the international political position on Tibet’s issue and the status of the Tibetan diaspora.

On 8th Feb, the MPs spoke to the general public of Herbertpur on the aforementioned topics and answered questions asked by the people. At the public gathering, the MPs extended gratitude and recognition to establishment 22 or SFF by presenting a token of appreciation on behalf of TPiE to Ex SFF Army president Sherab Gyatso.