Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Attends Opening of the Grand Drubchen at Yung Drung Bon Monastery

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, attended the opening of the Grand Drubchen at Yung Drung Bon Monastery in Dolanji, Solan, Himachal Pradesh on 11th April 2024.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed presence of the 34th Kyabje Menri trizin Rinpoche and other dignitaries including the Chief Guest Shri Jagat Singh Negi, Minister of Revenue and Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh; Special Guest Shri Vinod Sultan Puri, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Himachal Pradesh; and Special Guest Dr. Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni, Solan.

The ceremony unfolded with a meticulous narration of the historical roots and intrinsic benefits of the Menri Drubchen, offering attendees a deeper understanding of its significance within the Bon tradition. This was followed by a mesmerizing display of the traditional Bon Mask dance.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel delivered an insightful address, emphasizing the enduring importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage in an ever-changing world. Following this, the 34th Kyabje Menri Trinzin Rinpoche graciously presented mementos to all the guests in attendance at the ceremony.