Lithuanian Parliamentarian Arunas Valinskas Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Lithuanian Parliamentarian Arunas Valinskas accompanied by Representative Sonam Frasi visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 9th March 2023. The Lithuanian MP was greeted by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel led members of the Standing Committee and the Budget Estimate Committee.

The speaker welcomed the Lithuanian MP and briefed him on the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, as well as on the CTA’s long and short-term priorities and on the alarming current situation inside Tibet including colonial boarding schools, censorships, mass DNA collection drives in Tibet, and others. He noted that the 2nd World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet (WPCT) was held in Lithuania in 1995 and since then Lithuania continues to be a supporter of Tibet.

Despite Lithuanian’s distinction in religion, culture, and language from Tibetans, Parliamentarian Arunas Valinskas claimed that Lithuania had been through similar experiences and hardships as Tibetans. He said that the two countries share a common interest in human rights issues, democratic values, and cultural preservation.