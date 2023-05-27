Local Tibetan Assembly Workshop in Dehradun Concludes

Dehradun: A five-day workshop on ‘Strengthening of Democracy at the Grass-root level’ to the members of Local Tibetan Assembly and Settlement officers of Dekyiling, Paonta, Herbertpur, Kamrau, Satuan Kathok, and Puruwala, BRDL members of Dehradun, and participants from Dhondupling Tibetan Settlement concluded on 26th May 2023 in Dehradun.

This workshop attended by a total of 32 participants was conducted by parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and funded by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.

On the first two days of the workshop, the two resource persons elucidated the participants on clauses of the rules and regulation of budget and rules of procedure and conduct of business for the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The third day was dedicated to the preparation of the documents for the mock session to be held on the final two days of the workshop.

The mock session began following proper parliamentary procedure and mandates with Chairs of the LTAs presiding the session.

Under the observation of the two resource persons, participants participated actively in tabling solidarity resolutions, obituary references, starred questions, calling attention motion, annual reports, budget speech, legislative amendments, private member’s bill, and other documents related to the session.

A brief closing ceremony was held on the final day of the workshop wherein parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin applauded the attendees’ active participation during the five-day workshop and advised them to bring their collective effort in enhancing the undertaking of settlement. While parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, a Dehradun residing parliamentarian who was invited to the closing ceremony, appreciated the keen interest displayed by the participants in learning new information on rules and regulation and asked the participants to bring actual practice of the knowledge acquired from the workshop to their respective Local Tibetan Assemblies.

This is the seventh LTA workshop organized by the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile since its constitution with previous LTA workshops held at Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Phuntsokling (Odisha), Sonamling (Ladakh UT), Gangtok (Sikkim), Salugara (West Bengal), and Dalhousie (Himachal Pradesh) respectively.

The LTA workshops are aimed to strengthen democracy at the grass root level by imparting the participants with detailed information of the Central Tibetan Administrative, the Budget Policy, proceeding of the Parliamentary session, and others to make informed decisions and to hold public offices accountable.