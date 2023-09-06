MP Tenzing Jigme Attends the 21st North America Tibetan Associations Conference

Toronto: Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme (North America) of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the 21st North America Tibetan Associations Conference in Toronto Canada from Sept 2-4, 2023.

The meeting discussed ideas to strengthen Tibetan communities, promote Tibetan language and culture and encourage advocacy campaigns in North America.

Around 40 participants from 19 Tibetan Associations in the region took part in this meeting. This conference is organized by the Office of Tibet and Canadian Tibetan Association of Ontario.

Chithue Tenzing Jigme also attended the Tibetan Democracy Day celebration held at the Tibetan Culture center Toronto, on morning of Sept 2, 2023 where he spoke about Tibetan democracy in exile, importance of Green Book and remaining United for Tibetan cause.