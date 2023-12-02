MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende Calls on Dr Rajneesh Goel, IAS Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Dharamshala: As part of their routine visits to South India, a delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, including MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Rajneesh Goel, IAS Chief Secretary of Karnataka, on December 2, 2023.

Congratulating the newly appointed Chief Secretary on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the MPs expressed gratitude for his valuable support to Tibetans, particularly those residing in the state, during his tenure as the state’s Secretary of Home. They also appealed for his continued support for the Tibetan community.

The meeting included the presence of CRO Jigme Tsultrim from the south zone, Secretary Tenzin Tsepel, and staff member Kunga. The delegation is set to visit Bylakupee, Bangalore, Mangalore, and Mysore from November 29 to December 13, 2023.